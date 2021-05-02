Lynchburg Police investigating late night shooting at James Crossing Apartments

Lynchburg – Lynchburg, VA- The Lynchburg Police Department says they are investigating a malicious wounding that happened at James Crossing Apartments late Saturday night.
Authorities say they responded to shots fired around 11:00 p.m. on the 1500 Block of Longview Rd. Once they arrived they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound and later transported him to a local hospital.
Officers also located several other vehicles that had been shot during the incident.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Det. Stevenson at (434) 455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.
You can also enter an online tip by clicking here.
This is currently an ongoing investigation.