One dead after fatal I-81 crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. – A person is dead after a crash that happened in Washington County on Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 3:20 p.m., state police said the driver was traveling north in a Sedan at the 31-mile marker on I-81. According to the authorities, there was stopped traffic that had slowed to merge for a work zone about 1.5 miles ahead, and the driver was unable to stop in time.

The driver rear-ended an SUV and then ran off the right shoulder and overturned, according to state police.

Authorities said the driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Here’s approximately where the crash happened: