ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Glen Cove Elementary School in Roanoke County will be opening late today due to a water main break in the neighborhood.

Officials said that if water is not restored later Monday morning, the school may be closed for the rest of the day.

The Roanoke County Public Schools Central Office is also impacted by the water main break, and will not open until 10 a.m.

