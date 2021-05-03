Play Roanoke raising money to paint Instagram-worthy mural in park tunnel

ROANOKE, Va. – Play Roanoke is raising money to spruce up an old, dreary tunnel.

They’ve launched a campaign to paint a mural on the tunnel connecting River’s Edge Park to South Roanoke. It will be a 3D river scene to make people feel like they’re floating through the tunnel.

Organizers hope the mural will make it an Instagram-worthy spot and ultimately make the city more welcoming.

“We thought this would be a fun way to take a space that people just see as a way to get from one side of the train tracks to the other and just make it fun and so that’s the ultimate goal,” said Patrick Boas, recreation manager for Roanoke Parks and Recreation.

It will take about $10,000 to make the project happen. So far, they’ve raised more than $2,000.

Click here to find out how you can donate.