Roanoke City Schools propose multi-million dollar plan to expand career training opportunities

ROANOKE, Va. – A multi-million dollar project is in the works to increase access to career training opportunities for students in the Star City.

Preparing for the future in Roanoke City Public Schools means taking learning beyond the classroom.

“At first, I didn’t know what to choose, but after meeting the students and seeing that they need help, a lot more influences in their life, I just want to make a difference in these kids’ lives,” said Aniya Walker, a senior at William Fleming High School.

For many students, those opportunities haven’t been easy to come by.

“It’s like a 30-minute drive from William Fleming to Patrick Henry, which is a lot,” Walker said.

Now the school system is working to remove those barriers by expanding career and technical education instruction.

“Students need to be connected and we need to have pathways for them so that they can choose the future that they want,” said Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Verletta White.

Ad

The priority of the massive proposal is creating a new Roanoke Technical Education Center campus near William Fleming.