What’s News Today: Budget discussions, parking changes

Roanoke City Council will hold a joint meeting with the school board today. The superintendent will give a presentation on “Equity in Action — Destination 2030.” City council will also get an update on the budget for the next fiscal year.

A lane closure in Lynchburg could impact your commute today. Northbound Seventh Street from Court Street to Main Street will be down to one lane. Work will take place weekdays through the end of the month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parking changes are coming to the River District in Danville starting today. Parking on Main Street will shift from two hours to one hour to help make access to businesses easier for shoppers. Enforcement will run from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Instead of parking on the street, you’re encouraged to park in lots and on streets with no time limit.

New anti-human trafficking support comes to Lynchburg. RAMP Global Missions will announce the Lynchburg chapter of Mona’s Group. It supports women who have been victims of human trafficking. The group offers coaching, life skills classes, workshops and more.

The City of Danville will hold a ribbon-cutting for a pocket park. The park is located on Union Street at the former site of the Pythias Building. City and community leaders will gather at 10 a.m. to celebrate the new attraction.