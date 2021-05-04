Big Lick Comics brings intergalactic fun to Roanoke for National Star Wars Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday marks an unofficial holiday from a galaxy far, far away.

You’ll likely see the phrase “May the Fourth be with you” on social media in honor of National Star Wars Day.

For those living under a pop culture rock, it’s based on Obi-Wan Kenobi’s famous line: “May the Force be with you.”

Since the release of “A New Hope” in 1977, Star Wars has become one of the most popular franchises in history.

That’s why Big Lick Comics in Roanoke is joining in on the fun by celebrating the Sci-Fi universe with discounts and giveaways.

The co-owner says as a newly-opened business, they wanted to offer something fun for the entire family.

“It’s just been so fun seeing folks share stories of why they love Star Wars so much. We’ve been asking everyone what their favorite movie is,” said JD Sutphin, co-owner of Big Lick Comics. “Seeing some people learn about all the other things they may not know about, the comic book series. And so many different toys, collectibles. all the different fun stuff they’ve been putting out for many years.”

Ad

A local bakery also provided Star Wars-themed treats.