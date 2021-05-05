Community sponsors act as essential part of ‘Home for Good’ success

ROANOKE, Va. – It has been nearly a week since WSLS 10 News officially kicked off this year’s “Home for Good” project in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley.

This year the project will build a home for a Roanoke native who never imagined he would own a home in his hometown, and the generosity of community sponsors is a key aspect of the project’s success.

“We’ve been very blessed over the years to partner with all kinds of businesses, churches, civic groups, just individuals in the community that want to make a difference and help build community within our community and revitalize our neighborhoods,” said Karen Mason, executive director of Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley.

Team members from Ideal Cabinets, one of this year’s sponsors, were on site on Wednesday volunteering alongside this year’s homeowner to work on the flooring for the home. Ideal Cabinets has been serving the area’s cabinetry and interior design needs for 50 years.

“We work with homeowners and we work with wood, so the materials and the subjects that we work with are the same for us,” said Koy Farthing, Project Manager for Ideal Cabinets’ Roanoke office. “We enjoy doing it. We enjoy making people happy with a beautiful home, and a beautiful new kitchen or bathroom, whatever the case may be.”

The team members with Ideal Cabinets understand the value of homeownership and Habitat’s mission to help more people achieve it.

“Part of the culture at Ideal Cabinets is we want to be a good community member and we want to give back to a community that’s been so good to us,” Farthing said.

Ideal Cabinets is one of the ten sponsors of this year’s “Home for Good” project. Sponsors provide volunteer hours and funding that are critical to the project’s success.