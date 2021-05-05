Roanoke program offering 40+ self-guided bike tours, a chance to win prizes

ROANOKE, Va. – As a part of National Bike Month, a Roanoke program is giving community members a chance to be rewarded for being active.

This month, RIDE Solutions will be offering more than 40 self-guided bike tours and if you participate, you’ll be entered to win a prize.

“Our goal in sharing these tours is to help people learn new ways to get around their neighborhood on two wheels instead of behind the wheel,” said RIDE Solutions Outreach and Communications Specialist, Tim Pohlad-Thomas. “By promoting these safe, fun, recreational routes, we hope to encourage people to learn new connections between neighborhoods, or other points of interest, that can help riders feel more comfortable about making the switch to commuting by bike instead of in a car by themselves.”

To be involved, visit the program’s website to RSVP to its month-long Bike Month event. Once you’re registered, you can log your rides on any of the 40+ self-guided tours to win a prize. Each logged ride counts as an entry.

Tours can be followed on the Ride With GPS app that features audible turn-by-turn directions and the ability to add links to interpretive videos. The app also allows you to share your progress with family and friends.

People can also take a look at the tours offered on the program’s website. The list will continue to expand as new routes are discovered. If you or your organization has a route idea that you would like to share you can contact the organization at info@ridesolutions.org or at 1-866-424-3334.