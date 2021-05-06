Summer camps taking extra precautions as they welcome back kids

ROANOKE, Va. – The CDC has issued new guidance when it comes to kids and summer camps.

Camps in the region are preparing to bring campers back safely and incorporating those guidelines, which include keeping kids at least 3 feet apart from each other, having counselors stay at least 6 feet apart from the campers, mask-wearing at all times, except when kids are eating, drinking or swimming and having most of the camp’s activities be done outside, but if they must be done indoors, keep windows and doors open.

Alta Mons in Montgomery County has already modified several aspects of its day and overnight camps.

The camp’s program director, Meredith Simmons, said kids will now eat outside.

The camp has been working to divide its more than 200 campers into small groups, similar to pods for decades so that won’t be anything new for kids to adjust to.

Ad

What will change is there won’t be games for the entire camp to compete in and kids staying overnight will have to have a negative COVID-19 test seven days prior to starting or a 14-day symptom log of all members of their household.

Simmons said she and the rest of staff are just grateful to reopen. They were closed from March to June and weren’t able to host campers or retreats, so they’re excited to be welcoming campers this summer.

“It’s really important to us to have kids out here. We feel like their school experience has been so stressful this year. The pandemic has been hard on us all but for kids to just have a chance to connect with each other, with nature and with God in this really beautiful space with our staff,” said Simmons.

Ad