Virginia looking to allow 100% occupancy at businesses beginning June 15

In a little more than a month, a new coronavirus restriction will be lifted in Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Thursday that on June 15, he’s planning to remove occupancy restrictions currently in place at different businesses across Virginia.

While this date could change if trends in the COVID-19 data change, the governor was optimistic to be able to lift those restrictions by then.

The current declaration of state of emergency ends on June 30 and Northam said he hopes he does not need to renew it past that date.

Below is the governor’s full COVID-19 update from Thursday morning:

