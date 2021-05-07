Four candidates vying for Republican nomination in race for Virginia’s Attorney General

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The countdown to the May 8 Virginia GOP convention continues, and one of the major races is for attorney general.

The quartet of Republican candidates includes Leslie Haley, Jason Miyares, Chuck Smith and Jack White.

10 News asked about their top priorities.

Haley serves as chair of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors, has a business background and focuses on ethics and corporate law.

For her, it’s reopening a post-pandemic society following Governor Ralph Northam’s executive orders.

“This has now gone on for 14 months, and we’re long past the point that anybody can say we’re in a state of emergency,” said Haley.

Miyares represents Virginia Beach in the House of Representatives and is a former prosecutor. One of his priorities is education.

“We cannot survive as a nation if you’re raising an entire generation of children to hate their country, and I think critical race theory has been one of the worst aspects being pushed down on our kids these days,” said Miyares.