GOP seeks a candidate that can end its exile in Virginia

FILE - In this May 17, 2013, file photo, candidate for Governor of Virginia, Pete Snyder, center, gestures as he talks to delegates during the opening of the Virginia Republican convention in Richmond, Va. The GOP gubernatorial candidate will be chosen during the party's May 8 nominating convention. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Few places in the country have moved as quickly toward Democrats as Virginia, where Barack Obama ended his party’s 44-year presidential losing streak just 12 years ago.

Republicans have won the governor’s mansion just once since then. And in 2020, the state wasn’t even considered a battleground.

The shift has left Republicans in Virginia searching for a path back to power and looking primarily on the right. Like the national GOP, state Republicans have lined up behind former President Donald Trump and his brash politics. A state GOP convention on Saturday will reveal how far they’re willing to go.

In an unusual party vote, some 53,000 Republicans are set to pick their nominee for the governor’s race this year — a rare off-year election that is often viewed as a preview of midterm elections. The delegates will select from a field of candidates, some of whom claim to be in the Trump mold — “Trump in heels,” one says — and others who stress they can win moderates and lead the party out of the wilderness.

“The party has to be about an agenda that demonstrates leadership and speaks to Virginia families across the state,” said former Rep. Eric Cantor, who once anchored a solidly Republican congressional delegation until he lost his Richmond-area seat in 2014. Cantor noted that Trump has “stayed out of this race,” giving candidates the space to run without necessarily defining themselves around the former president.

Republicans win statewide races by ginning up turnout among their base, especially in southwest Virginia, while holding their own in the fast-growing suburban corridor stretching from metro Washington, D.C., to Richmond and down the coastline.

That formula has become harder and harder to make work, as demographic changes and anti-Trump sentiment in northern Virginia and other suburban communities drive the Democratic shift. Trump lost the state to President Joe Biden by 10 percentage points.

Some Republicans cite another cautionary tale. In 2018, the party nominated Corey Stewart, a conservative hard-liner, for Senate. Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine coasted to victory by 16 percentage points.

