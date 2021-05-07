Night tubing on the river coming to Franklin County this summer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Memorial Day, the unofficial start to summer, is just a few weeks away. With the holiday comes the start of tubing season in Franklin County.

Every Saturday and Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day, the county parks and recreation team will host tubing at Waid Park.

Family tubing is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and costs $5.

New this summer, the county is offering night tubing.

“River of Lights” is the most lights on any river you’ll ever float, according to the county.

Every Friday and Saturday night during the month of June from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and costs $10.

For more information, click here.