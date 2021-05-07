Volunteers from Marvin team up to build “Home for Good”

ROANOKE, Va. – Work continued on Thursday on this year’s “Home for Good” project. WSLS 10 News is working in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley and community sponsors to build a home for a Roanoke native.

Team members from Marvin, one of this year’s sponsors, were on site today alongside this year’s homebuyer, Clarence Caldwell.

They continued to build the home’s flooring system.

Volunteers from Marvin say it is a part of the company’s culture to give back.

“Marvin tries to do as much as we can to give back to the community and so every year we’ve been trying to do the Habitat house,” said Michael King who volunteered on Thursday. “Everyone seems to enjoy being able to come out and help out and give a helping hand.”

Marvin is a windows and doors manufacturer that is one of this year’s returning sponsors. Work on this year’s home is expected to wrap up in late summer.