‘We can be proud of what the real story is’: Meet Lynchburg’s namesake and learn how his spirit lives on

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Let’s address the elephant in the room — the inspiration behind the name city of Lynchburg isn’t what a lot of people assume.

In 1757, at just 17 years old, the city’s namesake, John Lynch, started a ferry service across the James River (then the Fluvanna River). He was the child of Irish immigrants, and his ferry service would go on to spur growth that eventually led to what we now know as the city of Lynchburg.

Ted Delaney, the museum director and foundation secretary at the Lynchburg Museum, knows that there are a lot of assumptions about the city’s name, but despite the challenges, he said Lynchburg’s namesake isn’t anything to shy away from — it’s actually something to be proud of.

“We can be proud of what the real story is, who John Lynch was and his life. It’s really unfortunate for him and his legacy that the word ‘lynch’ has come to mean something else and it just immediately evokes something else in folks today.”

Those feelings Delaney mentioned came to a head last year when a petition to change the city’s name started to circulate that people are still signing.

On the flip side, a petition was also created to keep Lynchburg’s name.

When thinking back on the comments on both sides, Delaney said he remembers feeling discouraged — the out-of-towners painting his city with a broad brush, and the people blatantly ignoring the hurt the city’s name carries.

“In a way, dismissing that’s not any better. To totally dismiss that it’s such a triggering name, a triggering word, problematic — to totally dismiss that is not really the answer either,” Delaney said.

