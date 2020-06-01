WATCH LIVE: Protest in Lynchburg turns violent; windows, property destroyed

Lynchburg update Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Sunday, May 31, 2020

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police in Lynchburg in are telling people to avoid the area of Fifth and Federal streets after protests turned violent.

Shayne Dwyer WSLS 10 News is in Lynchburg as a few dozen armed civilians are approaching a violent demonstration in Lynchburg, near Fifth and Federal.

Earlier in the day, people were protesting outside the Fifth and Federal restaurant.

People are throwing rocks into windows at the Adams Motor Company, breaking windows and destroying property inside the garage.

Live video from the scene shows that police are beginning to close in on the area where protesters are.