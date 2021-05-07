What’s News Today: College graduations, School Lunch Hero Day

Averett University celebrates its nursing students today. This morning, 16 graduates in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program will get their nursing caps and pins and undergo the ceremonial “Blessing of the Hands.” This afternoon, eight Master of Science in Nursing students will receive their white coats.

Today is National School Lunch Hero Day. It’s an opportunity to celebrate school nutrition professionals. During the pandemic, meal programs, managed by school districts have been a critical resource for addressing hunger in Virginia. All 132 public school divisions ensured students had food to eat when students shifted to online learning.

Roanoke City Schools will offer COVID-19 vaccines for students 16 and older. First doses will be offered at William Fleming and Patrick Henry High Schools. They are hoping to get as many students vaccinated as possible before the summer break.