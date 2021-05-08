15-Year-Old Illinois Girl Dies 2 Days After Testing Positive for COVID, Family Says

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. – A 15-year-old girl from suburban Bolingbrook, Illinois died Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, less than three days after she started showing symptoms, her parents told NBC Chicago, sharing their daughter’s story to warn other families not to let up on health and safety protocols for their children.

Dykota Morgan, a freshman at Bolingbrook High School, died at around 3 a.m. Tuesday at Central DuPage Hospital, her family and the DuPage County Coroner’s Office said.

Her mom Krystal Morgan said Dykota first started complaining of a headache on Saturday and just wanted to sleep. Morgan said her daughter then woke up the next day with a slight cough and feeling dizzy. As she grew more tired, Morgan decided early Sunday evening to take her daughter to get tested for COVID nearby. Dykota’s rapid test results came back positive, according to Morgan, who said she then called her 19-year-old daughter to come home from work to quarantine.

Morgan said she then bought 10 rapid COVID tests from Walgreens to test their entire family. Her older daughter tested positive as well but everyone else in the family tested negative, she said.

Morgan said she bought “everything that everybody ever told me they had COVID that helped them” and set up a station outside her daughters’ bedrooms where she could leave tea, soup and other supplies for them to pick up while wearing N95 masks as a way for them to quarantine within the same house.

At around 2 p.m. Monday, Morgan said Dykota called her as her condition worsened.

“She FaceTimed me and said, ‘Mom, I’m too weak to come get the soup out of bed,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re too weak? She’s like, ‘Yeah and I don’t wanna be alone. Can one of y’all just come stay in there with me?’” Morgan recalled. She said she and Dykota’s father Rashad Bingham, who is vaccinated, both stayed with Dykota until she fell asleep.

Morgan said when they went back to check on Dykota in her sleep, she was sweating even though the thermometer didn’t show she had a fever.

