Experience more than 220 Parks & Rec activities in Lynchburg this summer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Parks & Rec has a wide variety of activities for people of all ages to experience the Hill City.

They’re offering more than 220 programs this summer, including kayaking, archery, culinary classes and wildlife education.

One fun secret is that Lynchburg Parks & Rec has a center dedicated to stained glass and pottery.

The Jackson Heights Arts Studio was a school for Black students in the 1930s, but the building was abandoned in the 1950s.

Parks & Rec converted the building in 2015.

“This was an opportunity to create this hidden gem in Lynchburg of the Jackson Heights Arts Studio. As you’ll see, it’s hidden. It is in a little neighborhood, so it’s off the beaten path, but it makes it really quiet and a really serene place to work,” said Rachel Smith, community programmer with Lynchburg Parks & Rec.

Parks & Rec is also looking for your input on how they plan for the future.

Ad

All this month, you can take an online survey of what you want to see.