Partly Cloudy icon
67º

Local News

Roanoke to refund on-street parking tickets issued by mistake

Parking tickets were issued instead of a warning

Jazmine Otey
, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: 
Roanoke
Photo does not have a caption

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke residents who believe they were issued an on-street parking ticket by mistake could be eligible for a refund.

On June 15, 2020, Roanoke’s audit report discovered that there were instances where parking tickets were issued instead of a warning.

To combat the issue, Roanoke has partnered with Lancor Parking to create a refund program.

If you think you were incorrectly given a parking ticket between January 1, 2017, and March 25, 2020, you can submit a claim to PARK Roanoke through September 1, 2021.

If your claim is eligible, a complete refund, any fees associated with the citation and compounded interest will be issued.

To ensure this issue is resolved going forward, PARK Roanoke has implemented the following steps:

  • Completed a full software upgrade to the TickeTrack System
  • Created New SCOFFS that accurately identifies warning tickets vs. citations
  • Conducted periodic spot audits
  • Reviewed current city code

For more information visit PARK Roanoke’s website or call 540-343-0585.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: