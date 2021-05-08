Roanoke to refund on-street parking tickets issued by mistake

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke residents who believe they were issued an on-street parking ticket by mistake could be eligible for a refund.

On June 15, 2020, Roanoke’s audit report discovered that there were instances where parking tickets were issued instead of a warning.

To combat the issue, Roanoke has partnered with Lancor Parking to create a refund program.

If you think you were incorrectly given a parking ticket between January 1, 2017, and March 25, 2020, you can submit a claim to PARK Roanoke through September 1, 2021.

If your claim is eligible, a complete refund, any fees associated with the citation and compounded interest will be issued.

To ensure this issue is resolved going forward, PARK Roanoke has implemented the following steps:

Completed a full software upgrade to the TickeTrack System

Created New SCOFFS that accurately identifies warning tickets vs. citations

Conducted periodic spot audits

Reviewed current city code

For more information visit PARK Roanoke’s website or call 540-343-0585.