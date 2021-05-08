Roanoke to refund on-street parking tickets issued by mistake

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke residents who believe they were issued an on-street parking ticket by mistake could be eligible for a refund.
On June 15, 2020, Roanoke’s audit report discovered that there were instances where parking tickets were issued instead of a warning.
To combat the issue, Roanoke has partnered with Lancor Parking to create a refund program.
If you think you were incorrectly given a parking ticket between January 1, 2017, and March 25, 2020, you can submit a claim to PARK Roanoke through September 1, 2021.
If your claim is eligible, a complete refund, any fees associated with the citation and compounded interest will be issued.
To ensure this issue is resolved going forward, PARK Roanoke has implemented the following steps:
- Completed a full software upgrade to the TickeTrack System
- Created New SCOFFS that accurately identifies warning tickets vs. citations
- Conducted periodic spot audits
- Reviewed current city code
For more information visit PARK Roanoke’s website or call 540-343-0585.