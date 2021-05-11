Glenn Youngkin wins GOP nomination for Virginia governor race

RICHMOND, Va. – Glenn Youngkin has won the GOP gubernatorial nomination for November’s ballot, according to the Associated Press.

More than 30,000 delegates cast their ballots at the GOP convention on Saturday, and ballot counting for the governor’s race began Monday.

Since delegates voted in ranked order, ballots were being recounted until well past 10 p.m. Monday night.

After five rounds, Youngkin, a political newcomer, was in the lead over Pete Snyder while Amanda Chase was in third place.

In a tweet, Youngkin wrote: “I am prepared to lead, excited to serve and profoundly humbled by the trust the people have placed in me. Virginians have made it clear that they are ready for a political outsider with proven business experience to bring real change in Richmond.”

Snyder released a statement Monday night congratulating Youngkin on the win.

“While we certainly would have preferred a win tonight, I want to congratulate Glenn Youngkin, his family and his team on a tremendous race and a deserved win. He and the entire Republican ticket will have my full support. Now is the time for our party to unite to help Glenn, Jason and the rest of our ticket win in November,” he said.