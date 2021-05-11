Roanoke home decor store to be featured in a Lifetime movie

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke business is making its claim to fame.

The Grey Goose, a home decor shop in Grandin Village, will be featured in a Lifetime movie.

The movie’s director is a Roanoke native and approached the store’s owner, Karen Curtis, about filming there.

The shop closed down for a bit on Sunday while crews filmed.

We promise we have a very cool excuse for opening late today! 🤩 There’s a crew filming a Lifetime movie in our... Posted by The Grey Goose of Grandin on Sunday, May 9, 2021

Curtis and her daughter were even featured as extras.

“It was just a joy. It was exciting to see what all goes on. They used a fog machine in here and dimmed my lights with some paper on the windows,” said Curtis. “It was just a really fun learning experience.”

Other businesses in Grandin Village will also make appearances. You could catch the movie as soon as the end of next year.