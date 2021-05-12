First-ever Montgomery County deer tests positive for chronic wasting disease

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Wildlife officials are alerting people to a diseased deer killed in Montgomery County.

On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources announced that a deer killed in the county and brought to a taxidermist in late November 2020 has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

At the time of kill, the hunter did not notice any outward signs of disease and the deer appeared to be in good condition, according to DWR.

The department does not believe this case is linked to any prior CWD cases, as the closest documented case was more than 160 miles away in Madison County.

During the 2020 – 2021 deer hunting season, cooperating taxidermists submitted samples from over 2,600 deer and the only CWD detection to result from this statewide effort was this Montgomery County deer, according to DWR.

As part of the department’s CWD Management plan, a new disease management area has been created and includes Floyd, Montgomery, and Pulaski counties.

Actions to control the spread of the disease are now in effect and include the following: