Rabid raccoon found near Roanoke River Greenway

ROANOKE, Va. – Health officials are warning people about a rabid raccoon found earlier this month near the Roanoke River Greenway in Southeast Roanoke.
On May 5, in the 1300 block of Hamilton Terrace, authorities collected the animal, which was confirmed positive for the disease on May 10.
Health leaders offered the following tips to prevent the spread of rabies:
- Avoid contact with wild animals, as well as domestic animals that you do not know
- Report unusual acting animals
- Vaccinate your own pets and keep those vaccinations current
- Call your doctor and local health department if you’re exposed or your veterinarian and local animal control if your pet is exposed