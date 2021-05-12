Rabid raccoon found near Roanoke River Greenway

This is not the rabid raccoon in question, rather a generic picture of a raccoon.

ROANOKE, Va. – Health officials are warning people about a rabid raccoon found earlier this month near the Roanoke River Greenway in Southeast Roanoke.

On May 5, in the 1300 block of Hamilton Terrace, authorities collected the animal, which was confirmed positive for the disease on May 10.

Health leaders offered the following tips to prevent the spread of rabies: