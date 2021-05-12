Roanoke County latest to approve new cigarette tax

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County is the latest to impose a cigarette tax with its newly granted power from the General Assembly. But it didn’t come without concern from the county’s business community.

The Board of Supervisors said they took those concerns into consideration, but based on the fact that the county is in line, or significantly lower than neighboring localities, they felt OK proceeding.

Starting January 1, 2022, the county will charge a $0.25 tax per package. They said that brings them in line with Vinton, which is also $0.25, and still keeps the county below Salem, at $0.45 per package, and Roanoke City at $0.54 per package.

The county will use the estimated $250,000 a year for public safety and education.

“If you look at our overall budget that we just passed we are really focused on getting our police officers, fire and rescue, sheriff’s department, and raising those salaries to make us more competitive in the valley and the state,” board chairman Jason Peters said.

Ad

About a half dozen local convenience and gas station store owners spoke against the plan. They said they represent about 100 in the county and aren’t against the tax, but just want the county to delay it for a year or two because of the pandemic.