Total Action for Progress adds new location for its book program

ROANOKE, Va. – One local non-profit is adding a new warehouse that will help support its book program.

On Wednesday, Total Action for Progress unveiled its new warehouse on the corner of 11th Street and Rhodes Avenue in Northeast Roanoke. That’s right by the Grand Home Furnishings Outlet.

Officials said the program will not only help recycle old books, but it will also create jobs in the community.

“We help individuals with entry-level skills so they can take those skills as they find a career of their choice,” said TAP President and CEO Annette Lewis.

Book donations are now being accepted at this location and five others across the region: