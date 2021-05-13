New self-storage facility now open in Roanoke at site of old Happy’s Flea Market

ROANOKE, Va. – It was once a place where you could buy and sell toys and collectibles. Now, it’s a building where you can store these things.

Fort Knox Drive-Thru Self-Storage is now open on Williamson Road in Roanoke.

The one-of-a-kind facility used to be home to Happy’s Flea Market, which closed in 2016, but the developer is hoping to keep the spirit of the Star City alive by hosting outdoor flea markets starting next month.

“During Happy’s tenure, there were 400 different vendors and often on any given weekend, there’d be 1,100 shoppers visiting the site. We hope to bring back that excitement, that attention to this area of Williamson Road,” said Jim Cherney, developer.

The site will also include office space, along with an incubator.