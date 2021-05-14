Grab your resume for Goodwill’s community career and resource fair

ROANOKE, Va. – Put the final touches on your resume and get dressed for success because on Saturday, May 15, more than 20 employers looking to hire will all be in the same place.

Starting at 11 a.m., Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is hosting a community career and resource fair outside its Roanoke Job Campus on Melrose Avenue.

Employers cover a wide range of industries, from health care to retail. Click here for a brief description of who will be there.

The organization is seeing more people reach out for jobs and employers looking for great candidates.

“With the pandemic, we’re still seeing people who need jobs, we’re seeing businesses who need employees and that’s something that Goodwill’s been doing. We’re trying to get people back to work, that’s our mission,” said Chelsea Moran, marketing and public relations manager.

Ad

There will also be family-friendly activities for Fun Day hosted by Shiloh Baptist Church men’s ministry and Kiwanis Club of Roanoke.