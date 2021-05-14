Local Colors Festival is back in-person, celebrating 30 years

ROANOKE, Va. – The Local Colors Festival is back in person on May 15 and with a new location.

On Saturday morning, instead of Elmwood Park, head to River’s Edge Park-North in Roanoke from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for this year’s festival.

Local Colors has celebrated international diversity in Roanoke for the last 30 years and this year is no different.

You can still enjoy food, displays, kids activities and other vendors from different countries but due to the pandemic it will be scaled back.

VDH will also be on-site offering vaccinations.

During a time where traveling around the world isn’t completely back to normal, the festival brings the world to you.

“Especially with the food, it just has a way of transporting you to another place and so we do have several food vendors here and that’s one of the key features of local colors people come to expect,” said Lisa Spencer, executive director of Local Colors of Western Virginia.