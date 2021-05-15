Local Colors returns with cultural festival after cancellation last year

ROANOKE, Va. – After shutting down last year due to the coronavirus, Local Colors is back with its cultural festival.

Normally, the festival takes place at Elmwood Park with more than 40 vendors.

But due to COVID-19 restrictions, more than 20 countries were represented through music, food and crafts this year at River’s Edge Sports Complex.

Some guests even dressed in traditional outfits and displayed their flags to proudly represent their heritage as Local Colors of Western Virginia Executive Director Lisa Spencer said their cultures matter.

“A lot of times especially for immigrants and refugees they come here and feel that is less significant,” she said. “Local Colors is here to let them know it is important and we want to celebrate it.”

Local Colors will showcase cultural performances on its Facebook page in June.