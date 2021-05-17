4 Black-owned businesses you can support in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – As Virginia starts to loosen its COVID-19 restrictions, many businesses are still weathering the economic storm brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the impacts hit business owners of all backgrounds, statistics show that Black-owned businesses were impacted the most.

A 2020 study by The National Bureau of Economic Research revealed that the number of African American business owners dropped from 1.1 million in February 2020 to 640,000 in April 2020. This equates to a roughly a decrease of about 440,000, or 41%, in African American business owners.

While there are many Black-owned businesses in the Roanoke Valley for you to support, here four we wanted to make sure are on your radar:

Nedarion:

Darion Boisseau, 26, founded Nedarion in Feb. 2020.

Online, you can buy cold-pressed juices, empowerment resources, detox water and a variety of other wellness products.

Boisseau strives to better the physical and mental well-being of Roanoke community members.

