Kroger looking to fill 20 management roles during upcoming job fair

In this June 15, 2017, file photo, bagged purchases from a Kroger grocery store sit in a shopping cart in Flowood, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

ROANOKE, Va. – Know anyone looking for a job?

On Tuesday, May 18, from noon to 6 p.m., Kroger is holding a job fair at Hotel Roanoke in downtown Roanoke.

The grocer is looking to hire 20 management positions at stores across the region, including locations in Roanoke, Salem and the New River Valley.

“At Kroger, we pride ourselves on being a rewarding place to work, and we’re excited to add new members to our Southwest and Central Virginia teams,” said Jennifer Mancini, HR leader for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division. “We’re a company that believes in developing talent, creating opportunities for career growth and giving back to the community.”

Those interested can apply online at jobs.kroger.com before attending the event; however, it’s not required.

Those planning to attend should bring copies of their resume with them.