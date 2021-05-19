Amtrak offering 15% student discounts on routes nationwide

Amtrak is looking to give students a helping hand with their traveling needs.

The railway service announced on Wednesday that students between the ages of 17 and 24 are eligible for a 15% discount on routes nationwide.

Are you a student who is in need of a getaway? Well, you can apply to the discount here or enter code V814 when booking a trip on the Amtrak app.

Discounted tickets will be available up until Dec. 30, 2021, and valid for travel between May 19 and Dec. 31, 2021. Students will be asked to provide some form of student identification to be eligible for the deal.

If you’ve been wanting to explore Virginia, there’s another discount that you might wanna keep on your radar.

Students between the ages of 13 and 25 can use promo code V449 to get a 25% discount on tickets for travel in Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Amtrak doesn’t allow customers to combine discounts when purchasing tickets. Discounts might not be available on trains on all days.