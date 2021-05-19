Roanoke Valley trash train service ends as crews set to pave over tracks for trucks

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – It’s the end of the line for the Roanoke Valley trash train. The rail spur to the landfill is being paved over and trucks will soon take over for rail cars.

Construction is underway in rural Montgomery County. Once hailed as revolutionary, all that’s left of the Waste Line Express Train is a stack of railroad ties. Dan Miles is the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority CEO and said this has been in the works for half a decade.

“We’ve been doing due diligence for about five years now, we started this process back in 2016,” Miles said.

For nearly 30 years, the trash train and its gondola cars split from the Norfolk Southern mainline in Ironto, traveling five miles to the tipper at the landfill. But due to rising freight costs and equipment issues, the tipper has gone dark.

“Our board ended up deciding to go ahead and make the transition to move forward with the trucking,” Miles said.

Trash will now be trucked to the landfill from near downtown Roanoke via Interstate 81. Where the rail was cut a few hundred yards from the existing switch, a new road will begin just north of the truck stop.

“It’s just a five-mile driveway to the facility, it’s a full two-lane road but it’s not open to the general public, it’s for operational use only,” operations manager Jeremy Garrett said.

Crews are preparing to pave over the remaining ballast and trucks should begin moving by mid-July, allowing the authority to keep its promise to local residents that trucks would not use local back roads to arrive at the facility.