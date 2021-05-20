19-year-old man dead after apartment complex shooting in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead Wednesday night.

At about 7:43 p.m., officers responded to the Purdum Woods Apartments at 1575 Richmond Blvd for a report of someone who was shot.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man laying on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest near the “K” building of the apartment complex.

The man was identified as 19-year-old Jontavious Logan, of Danville.

Authorities said they immediately began executing first aid and CPR on him.

They transported him to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, investigators will continue to work through the night to collect evidence and follow leads.