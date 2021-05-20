Clear icon
66-year-old Roanoke man dies in motorcycle crash in Montgomery County

The crash happened in the 4400 block of Roanoke Road

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Christiansburg Wednesday afternoon.

At 3:26 p.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4400 block of Roanoke Road near its intersection with Riffe Street for reports of a crash involving a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2000 Ford Explorer.

Authorities said the driver of the motorcycle, 66-year-old Alan J. Wells, of Roanoke, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the Ford was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities said the decision to place charges will be decided at the end of the investigation.

