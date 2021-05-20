Danville gets $740,000 from the state for new park

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville has received $740,000 from the Virginia Dept. of Conservation and Recreation for a new park, bringing the total funds raised to $7.2 million.

The money is set to go towards the development of Riverfront Park, located next to the White Mill on four acres of the former Dan River Mills property. City officials said the money raised comes from foundations, businesses, corporations and inviduals.

“I am thankful to Delegate Danny Marshall for introducing an amendment to the state budget to help pay for the Riverfront Park and to Senator Frank Ruff for supporting it in the Senate,” Mayor Alonzo Jones said. “The park will be a great amenity for the people of Danville and the region.”

Riverfront Park is set to include an urban splash pad that will double as an artistic fountain, small performance area, river overlook, custom playground area and river access.

The park was originally forecasted to cost $10.1 million, but Bill Sgrinia, the director of the Parks and Recreation Department, said that number could go up due to increased cost of labor and materials.

Ad

The $7.2 million raised includes a $4 million challenge grant from the Danville Regional Foundation. City council adopted a budget for the fiscal year starting on July 1 that sets aside gap funding of up to $4 million, allowing construction bids to be sought in the fall.

Officials said if the current timeline goes according to plan, construction would start in the spring and the park would be completed in 2023.