Smith Mountain Lake prepares for more visitors during busy season

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – When temperatures get as hot as they did Thursday, the best place to be is on the water. At Smith Mountain Lake, businesses are preparing to welcome more visitors this summer.

With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, tourism is expected to take off yet again here at Smith Mountain Lake.

“With the mask mandates being lifted and a lot of people being vaccinated now, I think everybody is feeling much more comfortable already,” opined Beef Jerky Outlet manager KC Camp.

For many, Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer, and tourist destinations like Smith Mountain Lake know they’re in the hot zone for people looking for a cool trip.

“As soon as the weather started to break and got warm, we’ve been busy the last couple of weekends,” stated Parrot Cove Boat Rentals Marina Manager Bob Attanasio.

Parrot Cove is one of many boat rental companies on the lake.

Ad

Already, they are just about fully booked from now until August.

Across the street, the shops like the Beef Jerky Outlet are ready to welcome more people back.