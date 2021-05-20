Virtual town hall focuses on ways to honor African American history in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg city leaders are hosting a virtual town hall Wednesday at 7 p.m. to discuss how they should honor African American history in the Hill City.

Over the last several months, the city council has discussed the possibility of permanently renaming Fifth Street, which was given the honorary designation of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in 2005.

The four options are:

Leave the street as its current honorary designation

Add on the connecting two-mile stretch of Memorial Avenue and rename both streets after Dr. King

Only rename Fifth Street permanently

Rename the entire road after an individual from Lynchburg

Along with 400 responses from a public survey, city leaders want feedback on other ways to honor local, prominent African Americans.

JoAnn Martin, director of communications and public engagement for the city of Lynchburg, hopes the town hall will be a way to educate citizens.

“A lot of people don’t know the rich history that African Americans have had in Lynchburg. So, you know [poet and civil rights activist] Anne Spencer and things like that, but a lot of people don’t know about the others,” said Martin.

You can watch the virtual town hall here.