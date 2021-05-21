Roanoke working to revitalize Washington Park

ROANOKE, Va. – Next month, Roanoke Parks and Recreation will begin revitalizing Washington Park through several projects that have been a decade in the making.

Four dilapidated tennis courts will be converted into three basketball courts and the park’s existing basketball courts will also receive a facelift.

“They’ll completely resurface what’s there, fill in all of the cracks and make it safe and put in basketball goals,” said Roanoke Parks and Recreation Director Michael Clark. “The two existing basketball courts that are there, we will do an overlay on those surfaces. So, they’ll get a color treatment.”

This project is being done as part of the Washington Park Master Plan approved in 2008.

So why the long delay? Clark said funding has halted work in the last decade.

In addition to the updates to the courts, parking lot improvements will also be made.

The Department anticipates the project, which will cost about $130,000, will be complete by the end of August.