How Roanoke’s beer reputation is helping the community

People come from far and wide to see what the Star City has to offer

Jessica Jewell
, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Roanoke
Beer
Craft beer
In Your Town

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke has turned itself into a craft beer destination.

There are now more than a dozen breweries in the Roanoke Valley, ranging from small-scale microbreweries to local companies establishing a reputation throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

In downtown Roanoke along, there are seven breweries, attracting people from near and far.

“I think it just adds to the whole vibe of Roanoke as an outdoor community, as a kind of hang out, have a good time community and you’ve seen an industry develop around that as well. We have brewery tours, now we’ve got a cycle tour, so I think it’s adding a lot to the community,” said Jaime Clark, the marketing and communications manager for Downtown Roanoke Inc.

If you’re a beer lover, you’ll want to check out the VBR Cheers Trail, which offers 15 different breweries

The Cheers Trail Passport Program gives you access to special offers and prizes.

