VSP investigates after deputy shoots, kills man in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deputy-involved shooting Washington County that happened Thursday morning.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported to the 15,5000 block of Lee Highway shortly after 11 a.m. for report of a motel guest who was suspected of being in violation of a protective order, according to police.

When deputies arrived to the man’s motel room, he consented for authorities to search both the room and his pickup truck. Through the search, deputies found a firearm inside the pickup truck and illegal narcotics inside the motel room.

According to police, the man reached under a mattress and pulled out a handgun while authorities were taking the man into custody. One of the deputies shot the man in response.

Though EMS crews were on the scene, authorities said the man died from his injuries. Police have not released the name of the victim as they are still in the process of finding and notifying his next of kin.

Authorities said the handgun was recovered from inside the motel room.

The man’s body has been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

The investigation remains ongoing.