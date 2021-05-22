Local non-profit starts ‘Little Library Project’ to help adult learners

ROANOKE, Va. – Blue Ridge Literacy is leading the charge on a “Little Library Book Exchange” project.

The non-profit’s mission is to help adult learners improve their reading and writing. The project will transform stationary newspaper stands in the Market Square into sharing boxes, where anyone can take or leave a book.

Leaders from the organization hope that the project will create a true learning experience outside of the classroom.

“It brings our learners down here, every week, and it helps them get more involved with the community, get to know the local businesses and get to interact a bit more in part of their city where they don’t come on a regular basis. We really love this idea,” said Blue Ridge Literacy Excutive Director Dr. Ahoo Salem.

The organization will check on the book box weekly to make sure it’s in good shape and well-supplied.