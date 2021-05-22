Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics begin in Roanoke and Alleghany

SALEM, Va. – Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics designed to help underserved communities kicked off Saturday in the Roanoke and Alleghany area.

A crowd lined up at East Salem Elementary School to get their dose of Johnson and Johnson. Afterward, each person received a sticker to show they got their shot.

This is just one of the stops on the list as the state health department tours the 10 News region to administer vaccines.

After hearing about the clinic from a neighbor, Don King jumped in his truck and traveled from Montgomery County to receive his dose.

“I feel better now,” King said. “Some people won’t wear a mask and probably haven’t had the vaccine. So, I have my sticker.”

More clinics will be held in Roanoke, Rocky Mount and the New River Valley in the coming weeks.