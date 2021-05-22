Police respond to domestic incident at apartment complex in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested after a domestic incident at Sunscape Apartments on Saturday morning, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

At about 11:42 a.m., officers responded to a call of an armed man in an apartment in the 3800 block of Sunhaven Court.

Authorities said as they approached the apartment, they could hear a disturbance inside.

Officers were initially told the man had a knife, but said when they went inside they discovered that he had a gun that his wife was trying to get away from him.

During the altercation, officers fired a single shot, but no one was injured, according to authorities.

Officers said the man was taken into custody, and transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

No criminal charges have been placed at this time, and authorities are not identifying him at the moment.