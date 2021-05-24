Splash Valley prepares to open for first time in two years

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Splash Valley in Roanoke County is just days away from opening for the summer.

Staff members are getting ready to fill the pools and put the finishing touches on everything before opening day on Friday, May 28.

The water park was closed all last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, so this will be the first time guests are welcomed back since 2019. That’s the day after all restrictions will be lifted in Virginia, so things should look pretty normal.

“We’re just really excited and glad that we’re able to open up for the first time in almost two years and staff’s just ready and ready to welcome everyone back into Splash Valley,” said Alex North, marketing and administrative coordinator for Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

The park will be open every Friday through Monday through September.

