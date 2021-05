Dozens of children missing from Southwest, Central Virginia on National Missing Children’s Day

As of May 25, there are 32 missing children reported in Southwest and Central Virginia. These are pictures of the 21 whose photos are available.

ROANOKE, Va. – Some have been missing for days, others, decades, on this National Missing Children’s Day, we want to show you the faces of those missing from Southwest and Central Virginia.

Right now, across our area, there are 32 missing children, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The most recent missing child is 15-year-old Landon Taylor, who was last seen on Monday in Franklin County.

The oldest case is that of Angela Rader and Tammy Akers, who were last seen in Roanoke in February 1977.

The list below, from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, is in order of most recently missing to whose been missing the longest.

The ages listed for each individual are the ages they would be as of now, not when they were last seen:

Pictures were not provided for each individual.