What’s News Today: Budget hearings, vaccine clinics

The Town of Vinton holds a ribbon cutting today for the second phase of the Glade Creek Greenway. The trail was extended from Walnut Avenue to Gus Nicks Boulevard. The ribbon cutting is this morning at 9 a.m. in downtown Vinton.

Alleghany High School will offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic today. Faculty, staff and students over the age of 12, will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The second dose will be given on June 15. There’s a mobile vaccination clinic today in Franklin County. West Piedmont Health District will be at the Franklin County Animal Shelter from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Central Shenandoah Health District will hold a vaccine clinic, aimed at 12 to 15-year-olds. It runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the old Peebles store in Lexington.

Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission will hold a special meeting today. It will consider grant applications, submitted by local non-profit and faith-based organizations. $3,000 to $5,000 grants will be given out for activities designed “for prevention and intervention of gun violence in our community.” The virtual meeting begins at 5:45 p.m.

The Mountain View Humane Mobile Clinic will be at the Roanoke Valley SPCA today. The mobile clinic offers affordable spay and neuter surgeries. Appointments are available by contacting Mountain View Humane.

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley holds an online event today, talking about the NRV Livability Initiative. Leaders will talk about the NRV Housing Resource Guide. The document has been updated with information on affordable rental housing and human service providers in the region. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. online.

Bank On Roanoke Valley holds an information session today as part of its Financial Wellness Series. The series helps people set and maintain financial goals. Today’s discussion will be on creating a spending plan.

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing about tax rates and its budget. Tax rates are proposed to remain unchanged. The spending plan is $85.5 million, a decrease of nearly $3 million. The public hearing begins at 6 p.m. at the County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council will hold a public hearing about the city’s tax rate and budget. As part of the city’s $99 million budget, it is proposing to reduce the tax rate by more than two cents per $100, to offset rising assessments. Tonight’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. in council chambers.