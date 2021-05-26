5 things to know before firing up the grill this holiday weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – The weather heating up has people either turning on their grill, heading to a cookout or both.

10 News is working for you, making sure you have a good time, safely.

The peak month for grill fires is July followed by June, May and August, based on the National Fire Prevention Association’s 2014 to 2018 averages.

Kristen Perdue with Roanoke Fire-EMS said there are multiple ways to prevent grill fires.

Before you turn your grill or griddle on, clean off any grease build up from the last time you used it

Check your propane tank for any leaks

Pets and kids should be at least 3 feet away from the grill

Your home, or any structure, should be 10 to 15 feet away

Keep flammable materials a safe distance away

Perdue said flammable items go beyond a dish cloth, “Brush that could be in the yard, you know mulch can catch fire very easily. So when you’re grilling keep in mind that you might also want to keep it away from different debris piles and mulch as well.”

For more tips and statistics on grill fires, click here.